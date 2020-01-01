Joule (JUL) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Joule has a total market cap of $37.96 million and $36,587.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joule coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joule has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joule alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00190190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.01356591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122600 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joule and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.