JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CEC1. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.40 ($6.28).

ETR CEC1 opened at €5.15 ($5.99) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €4.50 and a 200-day moving average of €4.77.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

