JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the highest is $2.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.01.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,201,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,186. The company has a market capitalization of $434.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $140.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $119.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

