Just Eat (LON:JE) Given a GBX 980 Price Target at HSBC

Just Eat (LON:JE) has been given a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective by analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Eat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 763.31 ($10.04).

Shares of LON:JE opened at GBX 834.80 ($10.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 779.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 708.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 569.60 ($7.49) and a one year high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.93.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

