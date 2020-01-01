Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.0471 on Major Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Karbo coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Kuna and BTC Trade UA. Over the last week, Karbo has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Karbo has a market capitalization of $382,740.00 and $1,010.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,132,128 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, Kuna and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

