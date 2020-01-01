Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00015221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kava

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,532 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

