Kcash Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $690,372.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

