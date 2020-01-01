Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €96.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €96.00 ($111.63) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.81 ($107.92).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €89.62 ($104.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €80.42. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.