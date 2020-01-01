KickToken (KICK) Reaches One Day Volume of $50,008.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, KickToken has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, COSS and YoBit. KickToken has a market cap of $12.88 million and $50,008.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.06009204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029766 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036364 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001221 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 188,967,955,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,713,420,839 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, ProBit Exchange, OOOBTC, Exmo, YoBit, Bilaxy, Livecoin, Coinsbit, Dcoin, TOKOK, P2PB2B, KuCoin, Mercatox, Gate.io, ABCC, COSS, BitMart and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

