KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KGFHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

