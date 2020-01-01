KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.46

Press coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has trended neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a news sentiment score of 0.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted KKR & Co Inc’s ranking:

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.