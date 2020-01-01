Kleros Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,317.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Kleros has a market cap of $1.65 million and $1,317.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000964 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.