Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.25 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. Komodo has a total market cap of $59.25 million and $1.80 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00006990 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Bitbns and BarterDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00388752 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00073575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00115995 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002742 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,672,516 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, BarterDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.