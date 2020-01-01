Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

KRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other Kraton news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $115,515.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,505.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kraton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kraton by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 222,966 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraton by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Kraton has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.49 million. Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

