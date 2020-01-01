Krios Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Krios has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $110,339.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Krios has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,109,029 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

