Kuai Token One Day Volume Reaches $4.18 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,138 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

