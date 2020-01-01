Kuende Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Kuende token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $18,932.00 and $43.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Kuende Profile

KUE is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,567,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

