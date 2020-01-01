Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CLSA downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.