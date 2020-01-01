Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Financial Analysis

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -12.37% -50.17% -3.99% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Kura Sushi USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.37 million 2.93 -$1.80 million N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 3.30 $1.46 million $0.27 94.26

Kura Sushi USA has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FAT Brands and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.77%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

