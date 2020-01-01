Kuverit Hits Market Capitalization of $56,447.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $56,447.00 and $10,447.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

About Kuverit

KUV is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,567,445,809 tokens. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io.

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

