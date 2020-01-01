Kyber Network Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Huobi, DragonEX and Bancor Network. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $31.74 million and $3.50 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 212,133,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,742,005 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, Huobi, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Coinnest, Tidex, Livecoin, AirSwap, Liqui, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DEx.top, Zebpay, CPDAX, Gate.io, Neraex, TDAX, CoinExchange, Poloniex, ABCC, GOPAX, Coinone, OKEx, Bithumb, Binance, COSS, IDEX, OTCBTC, Cryptopia and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

