Lamden Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Lamden has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $21,056.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

