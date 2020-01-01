Lamden (TAU) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Lamden has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $18,896.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036103 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

