LATOKEN Price Tops $0.0801 on Major Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a market cap of $30.45 million and $84,788.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00001106 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN’s launch date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, OKEx, Kucoin, LATOKEN and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.