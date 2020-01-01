LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Hits $7.64 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $7.64 million and $221,512.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 643,771,503 coins and its circulating supply is 290,211,562 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

