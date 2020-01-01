LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Reaches $0.0282 on Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $8.18 million and $202,105.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 63.7% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.01365476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122179 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 643,771,503 coins and its circulating supply is 290,211,562 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

