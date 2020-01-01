LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 3,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $316,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 313.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 30.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

