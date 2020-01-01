Lennar (LEN.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter.

NYSE LEN.B opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.05. Lennar has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

