Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lennar’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEN opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lennar has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $62.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other Lennar news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $52,719.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,471.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $1,834,819. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

