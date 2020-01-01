LHT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,265.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. LHT has a market cap of $2.53 million and $1,265.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LHT

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

