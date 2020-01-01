LHT (LHT) Price Down 31.3% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, LHT has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $1,253.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

