LIFE (LIFE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $537,224.00 and $2,589.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, LIFE has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01368618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

