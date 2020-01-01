LINKA Market Cap Achieves $3.84 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $74,082.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.05971105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001208 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.