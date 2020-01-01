LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $210,600.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,022,910,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,658,454 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

