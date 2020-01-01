Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $506,074.00 and $44,720.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

