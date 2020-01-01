Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $81,450.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.02402639 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 657,240,957 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates, YoBit, Braziliex, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

