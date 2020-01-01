Litecoin Plus Hits Market Capitalization of $42,609.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $42,609.00 and $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,643,761 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

