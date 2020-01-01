Litecoin Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $42.01 or 0.00582474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BitForex, Bittrex and BiteBTC. Litecoin has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and $2.77 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011181 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,763,857 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bitmaszyna, Coinut, Ovis, BX Thailand, OKEx, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, BitFlip, TOPBTC, Bits Blockchain, RightBTC, Bibox, Tripe Dice Exchange, Binance, Bithesap, CoinFalcon, SouthXchange, Nanex, Bitsane, LakeBTC, B2BX, ABCC, BL3P, HBUS, BitForex, Coinbase Pro, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, BitMarket, IDCM, BTC Markets, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Independent Reserve, DragonEX, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Kraken, Crex24, TDAX, CoinsBank, Upbit, OTCBTC, Zebpay, LBank, Coinbe, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitso, Mercatox, TradeOgre, Indodax, LocalTrade, HitBTC, BCEX, Cryptomate, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Bitlish, Liqui, BitcoinTrade, CPDAX, Liquid, C-Patex, BTC-Alpha, QBTC, BTCC, Koineks, Stellarport, CoinExchange, BigONE, OpenLedger DEX, BiteBTC, Kucoin, BTC Trade UA, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, WEX, Huobi, Bitbank, Covesting, YoBit, Iquant, COSS, Exmo, Buda, Lykke Exchange, FCoin, Instant Bitex, OKCoin International, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, EXX, Bitstamp, Negocie Coins, Kuna, Braziliex, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Coinsuper, DigiFinex, Koinim, Coinroom, BtcTrade.im, DOBI trade, BtcTurk, Exrates, CoinEx, xBTCe, C-CEX, Bitinka, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKCoin.cn, MBAex, Korbit, Koinex, Mercado Bitcoin, Altcoin Trader, QuadrigaCX, Bitbns, CoinBene, Graviex, Coinsquare, Cryptopia, DSX, CoinTiger, CryptoBridge, C2CX, Coindeal, Coinone, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, BitBay and Cryptohub. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.