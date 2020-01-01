LiteDoge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $45,155.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,497.71 or 2.56896469 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00020193 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.