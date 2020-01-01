Lition (LIT) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, IDEX and Bibox. Over the last week, Lition has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Lition has a market cap of $524,888.00 and $112,252.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.01808902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.18 or 0.02844789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00582474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00635275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062649 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00389756 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

