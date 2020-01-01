LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,048,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $852,816,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LKQ by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,618,000 after acquiring an additional 491,522 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its position in LKQ by 81.8% during the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.