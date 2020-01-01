Lobstex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $152,974.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Lobstex has a market cap of $339,362.00 and $152,974.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00777433 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001398 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,195,109 coins and its circulating supply is 18,195,097 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

