Loopring Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.66 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Loopring has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and $1.39 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, HitBTC, Upbit and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,878,890 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb, IDAX, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Upbit, AirSwap, Gate.io, OKEx, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, Bitbns, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bittrex, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.