Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0101

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $569.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

