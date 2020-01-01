LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Down 52.2% Over Last Week

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $5.60 and $33.94. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $190.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $32.15, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $24.68 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

