LoyalCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 52% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $5.60 and $24.43. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $150.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 52% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00190900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01364158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $18.94, $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $10.39, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77, $32.15 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

