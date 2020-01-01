LTO Network (LTO) Hits Market Cap of $8.10 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and $566,562.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00191634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network's total supply is 453,403,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,006,606 tokens. LTO Network's official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

