LTO Network (LTO) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. LTO Network has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $573,653.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.01335960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,403,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,006,606 tokens. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.