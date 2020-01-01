LUNA One Day Volume Reaches $4.73 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $63.04 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Upbit, GDAC and Bitrue.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins.

LUNA's official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA's official website is terra.money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, KuCoin, Upbit, GOPAX, Bitrue, Bittrex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

