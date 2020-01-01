Lunes Hits Market Cap of $412,914.00 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and STEX. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. Lunes has a total market cap of $412,914.00 and approximately $19,383.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

